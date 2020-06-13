Apartment List
/
TX
/
fair oaks ranch
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

59 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX

Finding an apartment in Fair Oaks Ranch that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1150 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks Ranch
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
34 Units Available
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W, Boerne, TX
Studio
$829
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$883
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1062 sqft
New apartments with nine-foot ceilings and granite kitchen counters. Community includes a complimentary coffee bar, resort-style pool and business center. Easy access to I-10. Jog or hike at nearby Eisenhower Park during free time.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27221 NICHOLS PASS
27221 Nichols Pass, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3101 sqft
27221 NICHOLS PASS Available 07/15/20 GREAT HOME @ BOERNE, TX - BEAUTIFULL HOME! built on 2018, 4/2.5/2 +study /office, Family room/game room upstairs/ Master bedroom downstairs/ great cover patio on the back/ Carpeting, Ceramic Tile, Wood.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks Ranch
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1010 sqft
One- and two-bedroom open-concept apartment homes with tile flooring and well-equipped kitchens. Community is close to schools and library, and features a swimming pool, playground and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Dominion
19 Units Available
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1304 sqft
Newly renovated homes with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse, coffee bar, gym and a fitness center. Close to La Cantera shopping mall.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
36 Units Available
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$917
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1150 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Minutes from the Hill Country Mile experience vacation inspired living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
48 Units Available
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-10 and less than one mile north of The Dominion neighborhood in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, shopping destinations and downtown San Antonio attractions.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Crownridge of Texas
26 Units Available
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1584 sqft
Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
29 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$969
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,001
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1160 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1282 sqft
Welcome home to The Ranch at Cibolo, a wonderful apartment community with everything you've been looking for.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25914 Mission Bluff
25914 Mission Bluff, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2685 sqft
25914 Mission Bluff Available 07/03/20 - (RLNE5848988)

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8350 PINEY WOOD RUN
8350 Piney Wood Run, Cross Mountain, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2999 sqft
Please submit lease application(s) and fee(s) to Keller Williams Realty HTG @ 2338 N. Loop 1604 W. Ste 120, SATX 78248. $50 application fee per adult over 18, no personal checks or cash. Make money order to Frank Bailey.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
1 Unit Available
150 Medical Drive
150 Medical Drive, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a gorgeous apartment with an open-concept.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
217 Horse Hill
217 Horse Hill, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3179 sqft
This custom built home is a surprise from the minute you open the front door. Design features include beautiful stone floors throughout the gorgeous open concept living spaces with 10 foot ceilings and walls of windows everywhere.
Results within 10 miles of Fair Oaks Ranch
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1201 sqft
You will love the good life at Savannah Oaks, in San Antonio, Texas. Our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments near major employers and universities are designed with your unique lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
32 Units Available
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1059 sqft
Welcome to Oxly, a stunning community of apartments in San Antonio designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
41 Units Available
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1139 sqft
Experience luxury living in a natural setting. Enjoy the charm of the upscale Stone Oak neighborhood in a community designed just for you.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Forest Crest
29 Units Available
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,025
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1211 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments offering granite counters, impressive hardwood flooring, unique cabinetry, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities are endless and designed to relax: yoga studio, coffee bar, sparkling pool, 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Friedrich Wilderness
17 Units Available
Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1390 sqft
This pet-friendly property makes everything accessible to residents thanks to its proximity to I-10. There's also an onsite coffee house, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Beautiful units feature fireplaces and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
32 Units Available
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1397 sqft
This gated community features seven floor plans that have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Plenty of shopping and dining along nearby I-10. There's an onsite pool, car wash area and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Forest Crest
129 Units Available
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1479 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Indulge in luxury in the heart of The Rim.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
37 Units Available
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1402 sqft
Fully furnished homes near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Community includes a coffee bar, dog park and courtyard. Easy access to San Antonio International Airport. Near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Forest Crest
50 Units Available
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,159
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,304
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1225 sqft
Near I-10 and area parks. Beautiful interiors with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site amenities include Nest technology, a pool, gym and game room. Trash valet.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Forest Crest
52 Units Available
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,245
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1249 sqft
A beautiful location in the heart of San Antonio's downtown area. Apartments feature quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel shelving. On-site amenities include a vanishing-edge pool and rooftop terrace.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX

Finding an apartment in Fair Oaks Ranch that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks Ranch 1 BedroomsFair Oaks Ranch 2 BedroomsFair Oaks Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFair Oaks Ranch 3 BedroomsFair Oaks Ranch Apartments with Balcony
Fair Oaks Ranch Apartments with GarageFair Oaks Ranch Apartments with GymFair Oaks Ranch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFair Oaks Ranch Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFair Oaks Ranch Apartments with Parking
Fair Oaks Ranch Apartments with PoolFair Oaks Ranch Cheap PlacesFair Oaks Ranch Dog Friendly ApartmentsFair Oaks Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TX
Olmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXFredericksburg, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University