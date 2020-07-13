/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:30 PM
66 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,266
1150 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Fair Oaks Ranch
28205 Equestrian
28205 Equestrian, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
3182 sqft
Stunning hilltop views emerge as you drive up the road in this quiet & secluded section of Fair Oaks Ranch. Turning into the over-sized driveway you have choices.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks Ranch
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
28 Units Available
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W, Boerne, TX
Studio
$799
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$903
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1062 sqft
New apartments with nine-foot ceilings and granite kitchen counters. Community includes a complimentary coffee bar, resort-style pool and business center. Easy access to I-10. Jog or hike at nearby Eisenhower Park during free time.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
7905 Mystic Chase
7905 Mystic Chase, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1843 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed & 2 bath + Study/Office home! Spacious open layout, High ceilings, This home comes with a to-die-for kitchen & great family room w/wood flooring & gas fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
8606 NAPA LNDG
8606 Napa Landing, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3919 sqft
Come home to comfort! Away from the turmoil of traffic. This Mike Hollaway built home is one of their most popular 4 bedroom plans with private study, large game room upstairs which can double as the media room. Over 3,919 SF of living area.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks Ranch
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Dominion
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1304 sqft
Newly renovated homes with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse, coffee bar, gym and a fitness center. Close to La Cantera shopping mall.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
28 Units Available
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,737
1150 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! Minutes from the Hill Country Mile experience vacation inspired living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
30 Units Available
Crownridge of Texas
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1584 sqft
Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
44 Units Available
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-10 and less than one mile north of The Dominion neighborhood in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, shopping destinations and downtown San Antonio attractions.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$848
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1010 sqft
One- and two-bedroom open-concept apartment homes with tile flooring and well-equipped kitchens. Community is close to schools and library, and features a swimming pool, playground and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
25 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$969
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,001
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1160 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Dominion
23910 W. I-10
23910 Interstate 10 West, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
719 sqft
Ready to experience the highest standard of hill country living? This amazing community allows for you to experience all the custom design and amenities of a home without all the upkeep! Explore the area's shops such as the Rim and the Shops at La
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
25003 Elwell Point
25003 Elwell Point, Scenic Oaks, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2606 sqft
SUMMER TIME IS HERE AND THIS IS THE PERFECT TIME TO FIND YOUR NEW RENTAL PROPERTY CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WALKING DISTANCE FROM THE COMMUNITY POOL, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING! THIS 4 BEDROOM 3 1/2 BATH WITH DUAL MASTER WILL SURELY BE SPACIOUS FOR YOUR
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
241 HORSE HL
241 Horse Hill, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2381 sqft
This home will live up to your expectations. One of the builders most popular 2 story plans with approx. 2,381 SF of living space. Large eat in kitchen opens up to the main living area for the Chef's that like to entertain.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
24558 Daisy Run
24558 Daisy Run, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
2064 sqft
24558 Daisy Run Available 07/24/20 Beautifully landscaped home in Northside School District.
Results within 10 miles of Fair Oaks Ranch
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
24 Units Available
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$836
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1397 sqft
This gated community features seven floor plans that have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Plenty of shopping and dining along nearby I-10. There's an onsite pool, car wash area and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1402 sqft
Fully furnished homes near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Community includes a coffee bar, dog park and courtyard. Easy access to San Antonio International Airport. Near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
21 Units Available
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1107 sqft
Great location, within minutes of San Antonio's best shops and restaurants. Apartments feature granite countertops, crown molding and tile backsplash. Community includes pool, fitness center and dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
33 Units Available
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$970
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,157
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1328 sqft
Modern and sleek. Just off the freeway. Master suites with walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout. Fantastic on-site amenities, including concierge services, grill area and community garden. New construction.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Verandas at Shavano
17203 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1150 sqft
Elegant one- to three-bedroom apartments with gourmet-style kitchens, sleek black-on-black appliances and high ceilings. Luxurious community amenities include beach-entry swimming pool, cascading waterfall and sundeck. Quick access to I-410 and I-10 for easy commuting.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
37 Units Available
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1305 sqft
Eco-friendly community with easy access to I-10. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with hardwood cabinetry and bedrooms with ceiling fans. Select apartments boast large balconies and Hill Country views. On-site pool with swim-up bar.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Home-like apartment community features designer touches like farm sinks, a resort-like pool, intrusion alarms and a dog-grooming station. In Northwest San Antonio near the Loop. I-10 and Hwy 16 gets you to downtown within minutes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
42 Units Available
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,025
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1369 sqft
Located just off I-10, close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature high ceilings, full size washer/dryer, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community has a jogging trail, two pools and a pet park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
49 Units Available
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments with easy access to 10 and Loop 1604 with nearby shopping and dining. Luxury granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances with premier amenities including a pool, coffee bar, and dog park.
