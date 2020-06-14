/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
49 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
14 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
666 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks Ranch
32 Units Available
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
680 sqft
New apartments with nine-foot ceilings and granite kitchen counters. Community includes a complimentary coffee bar, resort-style pool and business center. Easy access to I-10. Jog or hike at nearby Eisenhower Park during free time.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks Ranch
30 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,001
739 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.
6 Units Available
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
723 sqft
One- and two-bedroom open-concept apartment homes with tile flooring and well-equipped kitchens. Community is close to schools and library, and features a swimming pool, playground and fitness center.
Dominion
17 Units Available
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
764 sqft
Newly renovated homes with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse, coffee bar, gym and a fitness center. Close to La Cantera shopping mall.
36 Units Available
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$917
675 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Minutes from the Hill Country Mile experience vacation inspired living.
45 Units Available
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
953 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-10 and less than one mile north of The Dominion neighborhood in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, shopping destinations and downtown San Antonio attractions.
Crownridge of Texas
26 Units Available
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
779 sqft
Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes.
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
767 sqft
Welcome home to The Ranch at Cibolo, a wonderful apartment community with everything you've been looking for.
1 Unit Available
150 Medical Drive
150 Medical Drive, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
675 sqft
Come home to a gorgeous apartment with an open-concept.
Dominion
1 Unit Available
23910 W. I-10
23910 Interstate 10 West, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
719 sqft
Ready to experience the highest standard of hill country living? This amazing community allows for you to experience all the custom design and amenities of a home without all the upkeep! Explore the area's shops such as the Rim and the Shops at La
Results within 10 miles of Fair Oaks Ranch
32 Units Available
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
809 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Stone Oak
24 Units Available
Anthony at Canyon Springs
24245 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
795 sqft
Luxury apartments located on Canyon Springs Golf Club and close to nearby schools, shops and dining. Large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments homes with attached garages.
60 Units Available
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
846 sqft
Located just off I-10, close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature high ceilings, full size washer/dryer, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community has a jogging trail, two pools and a pet park.
31 Units Available
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
736 sqft
This gated community features seven floor plans that have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Plenty of shopping and dining along nearby I-10. There's an onsite pool, car wash area and 24-hour gym.
31 Units Available
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
770 sqft
Welcome to Oxly, a stunning community of apartments in San Antonio designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Rogers Ranch
23 Units Available
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$851
833 sqft
Upgraded apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. Use the on-site conference room, business center and grilling station as needed. Close to Loop 1604 for a smooth commute. By SilverHorn Golf Club.
16 Units Available
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
608 sqft
Amenities include community Wi-Fi, covered parking, a pool and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom floor plans feature laundry hookups, separate dining areas and spacious closets. Just off I-10.
37 Units Available
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
597 sqft
Fully furnished homes near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Community includes a coffee bar, dog park and courtyard. Easy access to San Antonio International Airport. Near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
46 Units Available
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
691 sqft
Elegant apartments with easy access to 10 and Loop 1604 with nearby shopping and dining. Luxury granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances with premier amenities including a pool, coffee bar, and dog park.
199 Units Available
The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
933 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Towers in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
26 Units Available
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
605 sqft
Great location, within minutes of San Antonio's best shops and restaurants. Apartments feature granite countertops, crown molding and tile backsplash. Community includes pool, fitness center and dog park.
21 Units Available
Campus Side
14500 Roadrunner Way, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
644 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Campus Side in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
23 Units Available
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
791 sqft
You will love the good life at Savannah Oaks, in San Antonio, Texas. Our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments near major employers and universities are designed with your unique lifestyle in mind.
