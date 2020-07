Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with bonus room or extra living area. Fresh paint throughout and nice wood look flooring in every room- no carpet! Beautiful custom built-ins. This is a very comfortable home that your client will enjoy. This is a pet friendly home with $25 a month pet rent. Leasing Criteria: Landlord does not allow previous evictions or housing related collections (10 years). Total household income must be at least 3x rent.