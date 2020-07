Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Come check out this 3 bedroom with study (could be 4th bedroom) in Everman. This house is close to parks, schools and restaurants. Property is ready for immediate move-in! Granite countertops in kitchen and guest bathroom. Large backyard has grass and trees and is great for entertaining. House is also minutes from the highway to get you all around the metroplex. This house is sure to go fast!