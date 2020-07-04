906 Gray Hawk Lane

Amenities
SINGLE story like new home in the gated community of Estates at Bear Creek. Open floor plan offers three bedrooms, two and a half baths, an office with french doors, vaulted ceilings, wood look tile floors, and a covered patio. Chef's kitchen boasts a grand size island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, five burner gas cooktop, and much more! Master bathroom features a jetted tub, separate shower, dual vanities and huge walk-in closet! Energy Star Certified with 16SEER HVAC w programmable thermostat, tankless water heater. Great Euless location close d to highways and the airport! Don't miss this great opportunity!