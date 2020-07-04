All apartments in Euless
Last updated August 9 2019 at 6:39 PM

906 Gray Hawk Lane

906 Gray Hawk Ln · No Longer Available
Euless
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

906 Gray Hawk Ln, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE story like new home in the gated community of Estates at Bear Creek. Open floor plan offers three bedrooms, two and a half baths, an office with french doors, vaulted ceilings, wood look tile floors, and a covered patio. Chef's kitchen boasts a grand size island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, five burner gas cooktop, and much more! Master bathroom features a jetted tub, separate shower, dual vanities and huge walk-in closet! Energy Star Certified with 16SEER HVAC w programmable thermostat, tankless water heater. Great Euless location close d to highways and the airport! Don't miss this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Gray Hawk Lane have any available units?
906 Gray Hawk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Gray Hawk Lane have?
Some of 906 Gray Hawk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Gray Hawk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
906 Gray Hawk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Gray Hawk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 906 Gray Hawk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 906 Gray Hawk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 906 Gray Hawk Lane offers parking.
Does 906 Gray Hawk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Gray Hawk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Gray Hawk Lane have a pool?
No, 906 Gray Hawk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 906 Gray Hawk Lane have accessible units?
No, 906 Gray Hawk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Gray Hawk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Gray Hawk Lane has units with dishwashers.

