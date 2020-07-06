801 Canyon Ridge Drive

Amenities

Large corner lot in quiet neighborhood in the HEB School District. New paint and flooring throughout this FOUR bedroom, two bath house with two living areas, large brick fireplace and hearth, breakfast bar, mature trees, with a two car garage. Pergola and storage building in back yard, both with electricity. New appliances. Refrigerator included. Washer and dryer hookups in garage. Gas heat and water heater will save you pennies. $1750 per month, $1750 deposit, pet fee, $50 application fee for all 18+ tenants