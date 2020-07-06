All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 801 Canyon Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
801 Canyon Ridge Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:31 AM

801 Canyon Ridge Drive

801 Canyon Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

801 Canyon Ridge Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large corner lot in quiet neighborhood in the HEB School District. New paint and flooring throughout this FOUR bedroom, two bath house with two living areas, large brick fireplace and hearth, breakfast bar, mature trees, with a two car garage. Pergola and storage building in back yard, both with electricity. New appliances. Refrigerator included. Washer and dryer hookups in garage. Gas heat and water heater will save you pennies. $1750 per month, $1750 deposit, pet fee, $50 application fee for all 18+ tenants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Canyon Ridge Drive have any available units?
801 Canyon Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Canyon Ridge Drive have?
Some of 801 Canyon Ridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Canyon Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
801 Canyon Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Canyon Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Canyon Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 801 Canyon Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 801 Canyon Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 801 Canyon Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Canyon Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Canyon Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 801 Canyon Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 801 Canyon Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 801 Canyon Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Canyon Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Canyon Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave
Euless, TX 76039
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary