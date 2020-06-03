All apartments in Euless
Last updated September 12 2019 at 2:56 AM

762 Midcreek Drive

762 Midcreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

762 Midcreek Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Woodcreek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Conveniently located near DFW Airport and a multitude of shopping, dining & entertainment venues; this wonderfully updated 2 bedroom is a perfect place to call home. Features large kitchen with granite, pantry and laundry area. Neutral paint, updated bathroom, fenced backyard, 2car garage, quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to Euless Family Life recreational & aquatic center, parks & sports fields. *Renters beware of internet scams - licensed Realtor (not owner) responds to inquires & showing requests. All information deemed accurate, but may be subject to verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 762 Midcreek Drive have any available units?
762 Midcreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 762 Midcreek Drive have?
Some of 762 Midcreek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 762 Midcreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
762 Midcreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 762 Midcreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 762 Midcreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 762 Midcreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 762 Midcreek Drive offers parking.
Does 762 Midcreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 762 Midcreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 762 Midcreek Drive have a pool?
No, 762 Midcreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 762 Midcreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 762 Midcreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 762 Midcreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 762 Midcreek Drive has units with dishwashers.

