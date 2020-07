Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool pool table

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers many upgrades including all bushed nickel accessories.

2 living area the front one was used as a pool table room and has a billiard light. Back yard offers a covered patio and in ground pool. Quick access to Major highways such as SH360, SH 183 and SH 121 (Tenant will pay for pool service which is $191 a month)