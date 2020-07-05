All apartments in Euless
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

305 Attaway Drive

305 Attaway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

305 Attaway Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful home in a very desirable neighborhood and convenient location! Well-maintained, updated and move-in ready! Large living area featuring wood floors, fireplace and tall windows for lots of natural light. Separate dining room with wood floors. Kitchen features stainless appliances, granite countertops and lots of storage. Breakfast nook over looks back patio and yard. Large master suite on main level. Master bath features dual sinks, garden tub and separate stand up shower. Three good size bedrooms with good size closets upstairs. Newly updated 2nd bathroom upstairs. Game room or second living area located upstairs with additional storage. Separate Utility Room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Attaway Drive have any available units?
305 Attaway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Attaway Drive have?
Some of 305 Attaway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Attaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 Attaway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Attaway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 305 Attaway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 305 Attaway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 305 Attaway Drive offers parking.
Does 305 Attaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Attaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Attaway Drive have a pool?
No, 305 Attaway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 305 Attaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 305 Attaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Attaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Attaway Drive has units with dishwashers.

