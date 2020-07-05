305 Attaway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful home in a very desirable neighborhood and convenient location! Well-maintained, updated and move-in ready! Large living area featuring wood floors, fireplace and tall windows for lots of natural light. Separate dining room with wood floors. Kitchen features stainless appliances, granite countertops and lots of storage. Breakfast nook over looks back patio and yard. Large master suite on main level. Master bath features dual sinks, garden tub and separate stand up shower. Three good size bedrooms with good size closets upstairs. Newly updated 2nd bathroom upstairs. Game room or second living area located upstairs with additional storage. Separate Utility Room.