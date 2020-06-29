235 Brittany Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

One small dog under 30lbs considered. Great 3-2.5-2 in Euless, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD! Spacious rooms, high ceilings, lovely built-ins, pretty colors and so much more! Great home on cul-de-sac near shopping and schools features two living areas, two dining areas and a huge backyard! Large living opens to the dining area. Family rooms has a classic brick fireplace and opens to a 20x10 eat-in kitchen with views of the backyard. Large 15x12 master suite has a sizeable walk-in closet and private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Nice sized secondaries, all bedrooms up, great back yard with partial new fence, desirable location just minutes from DFW Airport!