Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:12 AM

235 Brittany Court

235 Brittany Court · No Longer Available
Location

235 Brittany Court, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One small dog under 30lbs considered. Great 3-2.5-2 in Euless, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD! Spacious rooms, high ceilings, lovely built-ins, pretty colors and so much more! Great home on cul-de-sac near shopping and schools features two living areas, two dining areas and a huge backyard! Large living opens to the dining area. Family rooms has a classic brick fireplace and opens to a 20x10 eat-in kitchen with views of the backyard. Large 15x12 master suite has a sizeable walk-in closet and private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Nice sized secondaries, all bedrooms up, great back yard with partial new fence, desirable location just minutes from DFW Airport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Brittany Court have any available units?
235 Brittany Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Brittany Court have?
Some of 235 Brittany Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Brittany Court currently offering any rent specials?
235 Brittany Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Brittany Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Brittany Court is pet friendly.
Does 235 Brittany Court offer parking?
Yes, 235 Brittany Court offers parking.
Does 235 Brittany Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Brittany Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Brittany Court have a pool?
No, 235 Brittany Court does not have a pool.
Does 235 Brittany Court have accessible units?
No, 235 Brittany Court does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Brittany Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Brittany Court has units with dishwashers.

