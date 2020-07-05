All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 2305 Mcdowell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
2305 Mcdowell Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:02 AM

2305 Mcdowell Drive

2305 Mcdowell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2305 Mcdowell Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Mc Cormick Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this immaculate home in the heart of Euless with Grapevine Colleyville ISD! The open family room and dining area welcomes you with rich hardwood floors and is carried throughout the home. The kitchen offers plenty of storage with an abundance of cabinets and a butcher block island. The master bedroom is oversized with a private entrance to the backyard. The master bathroom has been completely updated with a large walk in shower, dual vanities and granite countertops. The secondary bedrooms and bathroom are split for privacy. Relax on your covered patio overlooking the backyard. Come see today before this one is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Mcdowell Drive have any available units?
2305 Mcdowell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 Mcdowell Drive have?
Some of 2305 Mcdowell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Mcdowell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Mcdowell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Mcdowell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2305 Mcdowell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 2305 Mcdowell Drive offer parking?
No, 2305 Mcdowell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2305 Mcdowell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Mcdowell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Mcdowell Drive have a pool?
No, 2305 Mcdowell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Mcdowell Drive have accessible units?
No, 2305 Mcdowell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Mcdowell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Mcdowell Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S
Euless, TX 76039
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
The Franciscan at Bear Creek
1600 Village Dr
Euless, TX 76039
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd
Euless, TX 76040
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road
Euless, TX 76039
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary