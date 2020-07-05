2305 Mcdowell Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Come see this immaculate home in the heart of Euless with Grapevine Colleyville ISD! The open family room and dining area welcomes you with rich hardwood floors and is carried throughout the home. The kitchen offers plenty of storage with an abundance of cabinets and a butcher block island. The master bedroom is oversized with a private entrance to the backyard. The master bathroom has been completely updated with a large walk in shower, dual vanities and granite countertops. The secondary bedrooms and bathroom are split for privacy. Relax on your covered patio overlooking the backyard. Come see today before this one is gone!