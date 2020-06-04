All apartments in Euless
102 Winchester Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 7:54 AM

102 Winchester Drive

102 Winchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

102 Winchester Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Mc Cormick Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Upgrades galore! Large corner unit with oversized lot. Hardwood floors throughout accented with slate on the staircase. Kitchen and Baths have granite counters, designer touches with paint and tile finishes, great appliances. Remote control ceiling fans are a bonus. Newly refaced exterior, AC (3 ton 14 sear unit), Roof, New 300ft Wood Deck and Windows. Pool and park are directly across the street. Home is being completely painted this week to a more modern light color. This fantastic townhouse is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Winchester Drive have any available units?
102 Winchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Winchester Drive have?
Some of 102 Winchester Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Winchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
102 Winchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Winchester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 102 Winchester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 102 Winchester Drive offer parking?
No, 102 Winchester Drive does not offer parking.
Does 102 Winchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Winchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Winchester Drive have a pool?
Yes, 102 Winchester Drive has a pool.
Does 102 Winchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 102 Winchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Winchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Winchester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

