102 Winchester Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated pool air conditioning

Upgrades galore! Large corner unit with oversized lot. Hardwood floors throughout accented with slate on the staircase. Kitchen and Baths have granite counters, designer touches with paint and tile finishes, great appliances. Remote control ceiling fans are a bonus. Newly refaced exterior, AC (3 ton 14 sear unit), Roof, New 300ft Wood Deck and Windows. Pool and park are directly across the street. Home is being completely painted this week to a more modern light color. This fantastic townhouse is a must see!