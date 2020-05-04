909 S Paris

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Cozy Home, 2/2, With Storage Shed in Ennis TX - Come make this cozy home in Ennis. It's perfect for a couple starting out or the couple who is ready to downsize. The ceiling fans and updated paint throughout are bright and inviting. The shed out back is available with this lease as well. In no time at all you can be at churches, schools, parks, stores and restaurants. Be sure to put this one on your must see list. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5427442)