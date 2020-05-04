609 E Lampasas

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful Home, 2/1.5, On a Corner Lot in Ennis TX - This 1920's home on a large corner lot in Ennis has a large backyard suitable for entertaining. Mature trees abound. Wood floors and carpet throughout. Large kitchen has more than ample counter & cabinet space. Oversized laundry room with the half bath could be converted into a small third bedroom. This one has possibilities too numerous to mention. Don't be left out. It will not last long. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



Note: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is Required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.



(RLNE3712847)