Ennis, TX
2702 Boyd Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2702 Boyd Lane

2702 Boyd St · No Longer Available
Location

2702 Boyd St, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2702 Boyd Ln, Ennis - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage brick home - lots of charm! - This is a wonderful, newer home in an excellent location in a highly desirable neighborhood of Ennis. Wood laminate floors in the dining and kitchen area are a nice touch to this updated property. There is a decorative fireplace in the living room, and a great floor plan to make this a super place for comfortable living. Come soon as it won't last!

Please go online at www.fbmproperty.com to view pictures and details of this property or call our office to arrange your personal viewing at 972-878-7368 option 1. NOTE: TENANTS ARE REQUIRED TO PURCHASE RENTAL INSURANCE.

Additionally, you can apply online, attach all required documents, and even pay online.

Hey! Did you know paying your rent on-time each month can improve your credit score? FBM reports to major credit bureaus monthly. What a great added benefit by renting with FBM Property Management!

(RLNE4591826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 Boyd Lane have any available units?
2702 Boyd Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 2702 Boyd Lane have?
Some of 2702 Boyd Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 Boyd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Boyd Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Boyd Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2702 Boyd Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2702 Boyd Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2702 Boyd Lane offers parking.
Does 2702 Boyd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 Boyd Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Boyd Lane have a pool?
No, 2702 Boyd Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2702 Boyd Lane have accessible units?
No, 2702 Boyd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Boyd Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 Boyd Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2702 Boyd Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2702 Boyd Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

