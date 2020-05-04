All apartments in Ennis
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:06 PM

2108 W Princeton Dr

2108 Princeton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2108 Princeton Drive, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2108 Princeton, Ennis, TX - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home for Rent - highly desired neighborhood! - This is a wonderful brick home located near shopping, churches and parks. Total renovation with new flooring - wood and carpet! You'll love the convenient layout, tile floors, and lots of small amenities that add up to a great place to live. Come see this home right away in it's desirable location in the heart of Ennis.

Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required.

Did you know paying your rent on-time each month can improve your credit score? FBM reports to major credit bureaus monthly. What a great added benefit by renting with FBM Property Management!

Thank you for your interest in one or more of our properties!

(RLNE3379746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 W Princeton Dr have any available units?
2108 W Princeton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 2108 W Princeton Dr have?
Some of 2108 W Princeton Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 W Princeton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2108 W Princeton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 W Princeton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 W Princeton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2108 W Princeton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2108 W Princeton Dr offers parking.
Does 2108 W Princeton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 W Princeton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 W Princeton Dr have a pool?
No, 2108 W Princeton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2108 W Princeton Dr have accessible units?
No, 2108 W Princeton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 W Princeton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 W Princeton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 W Princeton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 W Princeton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

