Ennis, TX
1402 Marble Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

1402 Marble Rd

1402 Marble Road · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Marble Road, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom Brick Home in Ennis - This is a beautiful brick home has updated paint and carpet with an open and friendly floor plan. This home features a large living room, a beautiful backyard, a spacious master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Come home to an efficient, clean home ready for move-in. You'll love the quiet street and friendly neighbors!

Don't wait long, this property will rent fast! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

Note: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is Required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and a monthly rent increase.

(RLNE5655585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Marble Rd have any available units?
1402 Marble Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 1402 Marble Rd have?
Some of 1402 Marble Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Marble Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Marble Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Marble Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 Marble Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1402 Marble Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Marble Rd offers parking.
Does 1402 Marble Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Marble Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Marble Rd have a pool?
No, 1402 Marble Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Marble Rd have accessible units?
No, 1402 Marble Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Marble Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 Marble Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 Marble Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1402 Marble Rd has units with air conditioning.

