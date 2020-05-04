1402 Marble Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom Brick Home in Ennis - This is a beautiful brick home has updated paint and carpet with an open and friendly floor plan. This home features a large living room, a beautiful backyard, a spacious master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Come home to an efficient, clean home ready for move-in. You'll love the quiet street and friendly neighbors!



Don't wait long, this property will rent fast! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



Note: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is Required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and a monthly rent increase.



(RLNE5655585)