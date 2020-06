401 Bandara Woods Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HURRY! BRING YOUR FAMILY TO SEE YOUR NEW HOME! LOVELY 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH COUNTY LINE HOME. READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN - OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN READY FOR ENTERTAINING! LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT - NO CARPET. CONVENIENT TO HWY 290 CLOSE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND AUSTIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE AND SCHOOLS. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY! DON'T LET THIS ONE PASS YOU BYE!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 2/23/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.