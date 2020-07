Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

This home in the Shenadoah community is 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and has updated flooring and appliances. 2 Spacious bathrooms both with double sinks. Large spacious back yard. Great flow and a wood burning fireplace for the cold winter days. Call today to set up your self showing. Questions? Call 254-300-7315.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.