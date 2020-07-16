748 Paseo De Suerte Drive

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities

Amazing single level home just entering Horizon City. Two living areas, large formal dining space, and an open concept great room with fireplace. Raised gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, beautiful white cabinetry, recessed lighting, and a prominent island. Breakfast nook adjacent, and open to the family room. Spacious master with his & hers closet and alluring ensuite. Landscaped front and backyards. HVAC filter subscription service included. Please have renter's insurance ready when applying. Applications are via our website: www.reliantmanager.com