El Paso County, TX
748 Paseo De Suerte Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:01 AM

748 Paseo De Suerte Drive

748 Paseo De Suerte Drive · (915) 227-5630
Location

748 Paseo De Suerte Drive, El Paso County, TX 79928

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,415

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2085 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing single level home just entering Horizon City. Two living areas, large formal dining space, and an open concept great room with fireplace. Raised gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, beautiful white cabinetry, recessed lighting, and a prominent island. Breakfast nook adjacent, and open to the family room. Spacious master with his & hers closet and alluring ensuite. Landscaped front and backyards. HVAC filter subscription service included. Please have renter's insurance ready when applying. Applications are via our website: www.reliantmanager.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 Paseo De Suerte Drive have any available units?
748 Paseo De Suerte Drive has a unit available for $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 748 Paseo De Suerte Drive have?
Some of 748 Paseo De Suerte Drive's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 Paseo De Suerte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
748 Paseo De Suerte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 Paseo De Suerte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 748 Paseo De Suerte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso County.
Does 748 Paseo De Suerte Drive offer parking?
No, 748 Paseo De Suerte Drive does not offer parking.
Does 748 Paseo De Suerte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 748 Paseo De Suerte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 Paseo De Suerte Drive have a pool?
No, 748 Paseo De Suerte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 748 Paseo De Suerte Drive have accessible units?
No, 748 Paseo De Suerte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 748 Paseo De Suerte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 748 Paseo De Suerte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 748 Paseo De Suerte Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 748 Paseo De Suerte Drive has units with air conditioning.
