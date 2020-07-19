All apartments in El Paso County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

13295 New Britton Dr

13295 New Britton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13295 New Britton Drive, El Paso County, TX 79928

Amenities

walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Texas-sized abode! - You will absolute love this home! Property is situated on a spacious corner lot in the desirable Emerald Park subdivision.
Home boasts multiple living areas, including a family room and a large upstairs loft, and 3 full bathrooms. The master bedroom has a sitting area, walk in closet, and it's own entrance from the side of the home. Huge backyard with low maintenance landscaping is perfect for relaxing with the family! Home is only minutes from great schools, neighborhood parks, as well as lots of restaurants and stores. No pets allowed. Renters insurance required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13295 New Britton Dr have any available units?
13295 New Britton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso County, TX.
Is 13295 New Britton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13295 New Britton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13295 New Britton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13295 New Britton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso County.
Does 13295 New Britton Dr offer parking?
No, 13295 New Britton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13295 New Britton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13295 New Britton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13295 New Britton Dr have a pool?
No, 13295 New Britton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13295 New Britton Dr have accessible units?
No, 13295 New Britton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13295 New Britton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13295 New Britton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13295 New Britton Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13295 New Britton Dr has units with air conditioning.
