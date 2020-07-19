13295 New Britton Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities

Texas-sized abode! - You will absolute love this home! Property is situated on a spacious corner lot in the desirable Emerald Park subdivision.

Home boasts multiple living areas, including a family room and a large upstairs loft, and 3 full bathrooms. The master bedroom has a sitting area, walk in closet, and it's own entrance from the side of the home. Huge backyard with low maintenance landscaping is perfect for relaxing with the family! Home is only minutes from great schools, neighborhood parks, as well as lots of restaurants and stores. No pets allowed. Renters insurance required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914018)