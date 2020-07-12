46 Apartments for rent in Denison, TX with parking

Welcome to Denison! This historical Texas railroad town has a good mix of suburban convenience and small town charm. Now let’s take a closer look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Denison is located in northeastern Texas, a little over 70 miles from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and less than 10 miles from the Oklahoma border. The city was founded as a railroad depot in 1872, and this history can still be seen in the charming downtown area. Denison is also the birthplace of the 34th president of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower. The city has seen recent growth in the last few years, and new development has blurred the boundaries between Denison and neighboring Sherman.

By and large the main Denison attraction is the large Lake Texoma, which during the summer months attracts tourists and locals alike. Eisenhower State Park provides hiking and biking trails, as well as boating, fishing and waterskiing.

That historic downtown I mentioned earlier has undergone recent renovations to make it friendlier to locals and tourists. A strip of art galleries, antique shops, local eateries and even loft apartments has been established in the area. Most residents tend to avoid living downtown, however, as the crime rate tends to render the area a bit unsafe, especially at night.

Shopping, dining and entertainment can also be found in the chain stores located in the more suburban feeling areas of town. If all else fails, a weekend trip to Dallas-Fort Worth isn’t out of the question.

Most of the best housing options will be located in the more rural and suburban feeling communities outside of Denison’s urban areas. Here, families, retired folks and young singles mix in settled communities with great rental options of all sizes—from studio apartments for rent to three bedroom rental homes.

North Denison, as well as west on the road to Pottsboro, remain the best, most desirable areas for residents. You’ll find several apartment rentals, some in complexes with amenities including gyms, swimming pools, clubhouses and tennis courts. Two bedroom apartments in this desirable region generally range from $500 to $650 a month.

You’ll also find great, safe neighborhoods to the south and southwest of the city center. Here there’s a good mix of rental homes and the occasional cheap apartment in well-maintained buildings. Two bedroom apartments in this area range from $450 to $600, while two bedroom rental homes can range from $650 to $900.

Occasionally you’ll find other rental properties scattered throughout town that may not be in the best location, but are great otherwise. Use your head before signing a lease, and try to avoid the area to the west of city center at all costs.

Overall, Denison apartment rentals are incredibly pet friendly. Many apartment complexes and rental homes will allow both dogs and cats, though you may have to pay a nominal pet deposit at your lease signing.

So welcome to Denison! Enjoy all that this up-and-coming former railroad town has to offer. See more