Apartment List
/
TX
/
denison
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:55 PM

46 Apartments for rent in Denison, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Denison apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
The Residence at Gateway Village
3415 Southbend Dr, Denison, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1025 sqft
The Residence at Gateway Village is a Class A resort-style, luxury apartment community located at Gateway Village in Denison, Texas. One and two-bedroom apartment homes are now available at The Residence at Gateway Village.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
715 S Lillis Lane
715 South Lillis Lane, Denison, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2080 sqft
This split level house has lots of space with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large den (converted garage) plus a large living and dining space with hardwood floors on the main level.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1007 Rice Street
1007 Rice Street, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1324 sqft
Built in 2016, like new 3bed 2bath house! No carpet, Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout! Updated features include but not limited to SS appliances, Granite Countertops in both kitchen and bathrooms! Master bathroom has dual sinks and large walk-in

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
22 Circle Drive
22 Circle Drive, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1266 sqft
Here is the 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home you have been waiting for! Freshly updated and remodeled. You will love the gas cook top in the kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2616 Flora Lane
2616 Flora Ln, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
Two Year Old Brick Home with wood floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms and ceramic tile in bathrooms. Wood burning fireplace, granite kitchen and bathroom counter tops. Oil Rubbed Bronze fixtures and hardware. Custom cabinets painted white.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
205 W Main Street
205 West Main Street, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2800 sqft
A RARE FIND! This beautiful 2700 SF Luxury Loft, in Historic Downtown Denison features 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths. Large Master, 580 SF, has walkout covered balcony.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
727 W Johnson Street
727 W Johnson St, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1238 sqft
Brand new duplex 2 units. Sodded front and back.

1 of 3

Last updated August 27 at 10:46pm
1 Unit Available
3910 Belle Maison Court
3910 Belle Avenue, Denison, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3002 sqft
New construction, gated community, 5 bedroom, 4 full bathrooms, transitional style home with quartz countertops throughout , stainless appliances , Martin High school district with top schools in Arlington! 2-Year lease is minimum.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2825 W Washington Street
2825 W Washington St, Denison, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2041 sqft
Home built in 2019, 4 bedroom home minutes from shopping, restaurants and lake Texoma. Full sprinkler system, fenced in yard, granite kitchen counter tops, wood flooring, garage door openers, raised ceilings, spacious closets and much more.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
830 W Texas St
830 W Texas St, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$845
720 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Duplex in Denison. Quiet neighborhood and close knit community. Conveniently located near historic downtown Denison. Offers easy access to all major roadways.
Results within 1 mile of Denison

1 of 15

Last updated July 24 at 10:22pm
1 Unit Available
172 Coushatta Drive
172 Coushatta Drive, Grayson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1592 sqft
Unique dome home on one acre with detached garage. Master bedroom upstairs with private bath and walk in closet. Two bedrooms and a full bath downstairs. Peaceful setting close to shopping and freeway and new Denison High School.
Results within 5 miles of Denison
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
17 Units Available
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$864
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1213 sqft
Welcome to Northside on Travis Northside on Travis is the newest luxury property built in Sherman!! It is located in a great area, close to schools, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
11 Units Available
Easton Parc
1600 La Salle Drive, Sherman, TX
Studio
$575
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
At Easton Parc, our first priority is making our residents feel right at home. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closets, dishwashers and more.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
11 Units Available
Parkview Apartment Homes
1200 W Taylor St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
913 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hook-ups, walk-in closets, carpet, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool and parking. Located close to Fairview Park and schools.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
211 W Taylor Street
211 West Taylor Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1253 sqft
Location, Location, Location! This 3BR, 1BA, 3-car garage is clean and ready to move in. A great location close to church, dining, grocery and retail. Also, includes an office-work shop in the garage.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
4910 Camp Verde Circle
4910 Camp Verde Circle, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1619 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to lease in the ever popular Austin Landing neighborhood in Sherman. This 3 bed 2 bath 1 story home features hand scraped hardwood floors in entry, living and kitchen areas.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3107 N Hickory Street
3107 North Hickory Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1467 sqft
Beautiful, only 3 years old, well maintained, with all the nice amenities! This one has it all! You will enjoy the wood like flooring, tile, & carpet in bedrooms. Granite counter tops in kitchen and tile backsplash.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1704 E Chaffin Street
1704 Chaffin Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1014 sqft
What a great little home, walking distance to Austin College, less than quarter mile. Completely remodeled, ready for a new tenant. Detached 2 car garage and small shed.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
447 N Woods Street
447 North Woods Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1926 sqft
Upstairs unit available this unit has an assigned covered parking space. One animal allowed 20 pounds when full grown. Great location in the heart of Sherman. Pets must be 20 lbs. or smaller. No dish or satellite. only Sparklight available.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1833 Skyline Dr
1833 Skyline Drive, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Executive Home Rental in Sherman - Property Id: 287305 This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1618 Linda Dr
1618 Linda Drive, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1510 sqft
Modern brick home; spacious fenced backyard; 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 2 car garage; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

1 of 23

Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
4908 Indio Lane
4908 Indio Lane, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1583 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 bedrooom, 2 bath home with all new flooring, new paint. Open floorplan. Updated kitchen. Granite countertops and updated bathrooms. Modern hard surface flooring in living, dining and kitchen. Great floorplan. Will not last long.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2949 Preston Club Drive
2949 Preston Club Drive, Grayson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2522 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2949 Preston Club Drive in Grayson County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1808 W Belden Street
1808 Belden Street, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,377
1481 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home in nice West Sherman neighborhood. All hard surface flooring with Tile and Parquet throughout. Large master closet. Fenced back yard and friendly neighborhood. Close to Fairview park and Hwy 1417.
City Guide for Denison, TX

Welcome to Denison! This historical Texas railroad town has a good mix of suburban convenience and small town charm. Now let’s take a closer look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Denison is located in northeastern Texas, a little over 70 miles from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and less than 10 miles from the Oklahoma border. The city was founded as a railroad depot in 1872, and this history can still be seen in the charming downtown area. Denison is also the birthplace of the 34th president of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower. The city has seen recent growth in the last few years, and new development has blurred the boundaries between Denison and neighboring Sherman.

By and large the main Denison attraction is the large Lake Texoma, which during the summer months attracts tourists and locals alike. Eisenhower State Park provides hiking and biking trails, as well as boating, fishing and waterskiing.

That historic downtown I mentioned earlier has undergone recent renovations to make it friendlier to locals and tourists. A strip of art galleries, antique shops, local eateries and even loft apartments has been established in the area. Most residents tend to avoid living downtown, however, as the crime rate tends to render the area a bit unsafe, especially at night.

Shopping, dining and entertainment can also be found in the chain stores located in the more suburban feeling areas of town. If all else fails, a weekend trip to Dallas-Fort Worth isn’t out of the question.

Most of the best housing options will be located in the more rural and suburban feeling communities outside of Denison’s urban areas. Here, families, retired folks and young singles mix in settled communities with great rental options of all sizes—from studio apartments for rent to three bedroom rental homes.

North Denison, as well as west on the road to Pottsboro, remain the best, most desirable areas for residents. You’ll find several apartment rentals, some in complexes with amenities including gyms, swimming pools, clubhouses and tennis courts. Two bedroom apartments in this desirable region generally range from $500 to $650 a month.

You’ll also find great, safe neighborhoods to the south and southwest of the city center. Here there’s a good mix of rental homes and the occasional cheap apartment in well-maintained buildings. Two bedroom apartments in this area range from $450 to $600, while two bedroom rental homes can range from $650 to $900.

Occasionally you’ll find other rental properties scattered throughout town that may not be in the best location, but are great otherwise. Use your head before signing a lease, and try to avoid the area to the west of city center at all costs.

Overall, Denison apartment rentals are incredibly pet friendly. Many apartment complexes and rental homes will allow both dogs and cats, though you may have to pay a nominal pet deposit at your lease signing.

So welcome to Denison! Enjoy all that this up-and-coming former railroad town has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Denison, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Denison apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Denison 1 BedroomsDenison 2 BedroomsDenison 3 BedroomsDenison Apartments with Balcony
Denison Apartments with GarageDenison Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDenison Apartments with Parking
Denison Cheap PlacesDenison Dog Friendly ApartmentsDenison Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXPlano, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXAllen, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
Sherman, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCorinth, TXFairview, TXDurant, OKAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TX
Krum, TXHickory Creek, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Grayson CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center