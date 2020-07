Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated bbq/grill some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Newly rehabbed, quiet neighborhood, denison - Property Id: 310760



Rehab will be complete by 7/15 Photos will come soon. 2 or 3 bedrooms depending on how the back room is used. Big front porch and big back yard with brick grill. In a quiet neighborhood and near downtown Denison.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1006-w-chase-st-denison-tx/310760

Property Id 310760



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5952826)