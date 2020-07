Amenities

**PRICE REDUCED** - This newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Deer Park features a newly remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and tile backsplash, a new HVAC system, new tiled bathrooms, new fixtures, new finishings and a new master bedroom! The wood floors were sanded and finished to bring out their original shine. The backyard is spacious and includes a storage shed. The house is zoned to award winning Deer Park ISD and provides easy access to the highway.