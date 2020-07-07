All apartments in Deer Park
Home
/
Deer Park, TX
/
4010 Primrose Path
Last updated June 4 2019 at 7:43 AM

4010 Primrose Path

4010 Primrose Path · No Longer Available
Location

4010 Primrose Path, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*
*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 06/15/19 And Move in must take place within 21 days

Property ID # 8898145848

Address - 4010 Primrose Path, Deer Park, TX 77536

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2HK5T01

Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing

renter.rently.com/properties/711322

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .
It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.

Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1550 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in Deer Park, TX is available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm Name: NeighborHOOD & Commercial REO Real Estate Services, LLC
Broker Name: Ronald Hood
Contact Number: (713)-826-6293
Email Address: neighborhoodreoalt@gmail.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2HK5T01

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 Primrose Path have any available units?
4010 Primrose Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
Is 4010 Primrose Path currently offering any rent specials?
4010 Primrose Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 Primrose Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 4010 Primrose Path is pet friendly.
Does 4010 Primrose Path offer parking?
No, 4010 Primrose Path does not offer parking.
Does 4010 Primrose Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4010 Primrose Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 Primrose Path have a pool?
Yes, 4010 Primrose Path has a pool.
Does 4010 Primrose Path have accessible units?
No, 4010 Primrose Path does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 Primrose Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 4010 Primrose Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4010 Primrose Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 4010 Primrose Path does not have units with air conditioning.

