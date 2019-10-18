All apartments in Dalworthington Gardens
2202 Chase Ct
Last updated October 18 2019 at 5:37 PM

2202 Chase Ct

2202 Chase Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2202 Chase Ct, Dalworthington Gardens, TX 76013
Dalworthington Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No Housing Vouchers. Lawn care included. Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Dalworthington Gardens area offering new vinyl plank floors, fresh two-tone paint. Large living room with fireplace, separate dining area off of the kitchen. Kitchen with granite countertops, new appliances, no refrigerator. Utility room with full-size connections and extra storage, half bath downstairs. Extra-large master bedroom with double closets. Two nice size bedrooms with a full-size bath. A tenant or agent must verify schools, utilities, and property information. Pets accepted on a case by case bases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Chase Ct have any available units?
2202 Chase Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dalworthington Gardens, TX.
What amenities does 2202 Chase Ct have?
Some of 2202 Chase Ct's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Chase Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Chase Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Chase Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 Chase Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2202 Chase Ct offer parking?
No, 2202 Chase Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2202 Chase Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Chase Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Chase Ct have a pool?
No, 2202 Chase Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Chase Ct have accessible units?
No, 2202 Chase Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Chase Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 Chase Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 Chase Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 Chase Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

