2202 Chase Ct

No Housing Vouchers. Lawn care included. Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Dalworthington Gardens area offering new vinyl plank floors, fresh two-tone paint. Large living room with fireplace, separate dining area off of the kitchen. Kitchen with granite countertops, new appliances, no refrigerator. Utility room with full-size connections and extra storage, half bath downstairs. Extra-large master bedroom with double closets. Two nice size bedrooms with a full-size bath. A tenant or agent must verify schools, utilities, and property information. Pets accepted on a case by case bases.