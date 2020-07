Amenities

2 story exquisitely remodeled one bedroom one bath now available. Built in 1984, the unit features a cozy fireplace, a large balcony, remodeled kitchen with black appliances, quartz counter tops, and tile back splash, stack-able washer dryer included, one car garage, balcony, and a remodeled bathroom. Carpet is featured in the living room and bedroom. The property is in close proximity to Downtown Dallas and Lakewood.