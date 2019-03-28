989 Mesa Vista Drive

If you are looking for a spacious backyard for play & entertaining THIS IS IT! Newly installed laminate flooring throughout. Covered back patio with new privacy fence. Master has 2 walk in closets with separate shower and garden tub in master bath. Window seat in secondary bedroom. Breakfast bar in kitchen is open to living area. Monthly income must be 3 times the monthly rent to qualify.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
