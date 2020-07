Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single story with 4 nice sized bedrooms located in Crowley Heights. Kitchen opens to spacious breakfast bar. Large fenced backyard and more. This property will be ready for showings once make ready work is completed. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. New stainless oven to be installed.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.