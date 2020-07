Amenities

Looking for a home with a country setting and oversized yard? Look no more! Two car garage converted to storage area, lots of trees and move in ready. Just painted, carpet replaced in bedrooms, wood floors in living area; gas stove, water heater & furnace. Kitchen features dishwasher, range, disposal, central heat & air. Utility in garage.