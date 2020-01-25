All apartments in Crowley
805 Walls Boulevard

805 Walls Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

805 Walls Blvd, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

granite counters
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
BRAND NEW 3 bed 2 bath home ready for immediate move in! Crowley ISD, Close to Highway 35! This beautiful open floor plan home is exquisite! Granite counter tops in the gourmet kitchen with large island. Large backyard, luxury master bathroom and 2 split bedrooms that keep the master suite secluded. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing, contact Brooks Murphy via text/email. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Walls Boulevard have any available units?
805 Walls Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 805 Walls Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
805 Walls Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Walls Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 805 Walls Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 805 Walls Boulevard offer parking?
No, 805 Walls Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 805 Walls Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Walls Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Walls Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 805 Walls Boulevard has a pool.
Does 805 Walls Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 805 Walls Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Walls Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Walls Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Walls Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Walls Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

