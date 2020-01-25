805 Walls Boulevard

Amenities

BRAND NEW 3 bed 2 bath home ready for immediate move in! Crowley ISD, Close to Highway 35! This beautiful open floor plan home is exquisite! Granite counter tops in the gourmet kitchen with large island. Large backyard, luxury master bathroom and 2 split bedrooms that keep the master suite secluded. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing, contact Brooks Murphy via text/email. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.