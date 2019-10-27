725 Whitetail Deer Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Welcome home to this charming 4 bedroom that sits on over a 3rd of an acre. This home features 2 living areas,a room that is completely flexible that can easily be used as a 4th bedroom or office. Amazing kitchen features plenty of cabinets quartz countertops,island with gas cooktop,SS appliances & wine drink cooler! It has been updated within the last four years.Some of the features include hwood floors throughout,updated paint & lots of storage. Large backyard with a wonderful pool great for entertaining. Landlord pays the HOA dues which includes Pool,Clubhouse,Playground,Walking trails,Soccer,Basketball,Volleyball & Tennis courts!Pool will be serviced prior to move in & maintained throughout the lease term.