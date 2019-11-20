609 Handle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Stunning, like new, two-story home in great neighborhood! Gorgeous vinyl wood flooring through the spacious living room, that opens up to the kitchen offering granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dark espresso cabinetry and tile back splash. Large game room upstairs, open to below, with all guest bedrooms surrounding it. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms with tall ceilings, big bright windows, great storage space and a huge backyard with amazing space to entertain. Escape to the master suite located on the first floor featuring dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub and linen closet. This home is a MUST see!