Crowley, TX
609 Handle Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:43 AM

609 Handle Drive

609 Handle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

609 Handle Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Stunning, like new, two-story home in great neighborhood! Gorgeous vinyl wood flooring through the spacious living room, that opens up to the kitchen offering granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dark espresso cabinetry and tile back splash. Large game room upstairs, open to below, with all guest bedrooms surrounding it. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms with tall ceilings, big bright windows, great storage space and a huge backyard with amazing space to entertain. Escape to the master suite located on the first floor featuring dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub and linen closet. This home is a MUST see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Handle Drive have any available units?
609 Handle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 609 Handle Drive have?
Some of 609 Handle Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Handle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
609 Handle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Handle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 609 Handle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 609 Handle Drive offer parking?
No, 609 Handle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 609 Handle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Handle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Handle Drive have a pool?
No, 609 Handle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 609 Handle Drive have accessible units?
No, 609 Handle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Handle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Handle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Handle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Handle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

