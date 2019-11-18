532 Wallace Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

6 month or 18 month lease. Renovated in 2018. Beautifully updated home. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, neutral color paint, Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances - gas range, dishwasher and microwave, lots of kitchen cabinets, quartz counters.



French doors in living room open to private patio, perfect for entertaining and back yard barbecue.



New lighting fixtures and windows throughout. Master bathroom and second bathroom with quartz counter tops.

Pecan tree in the back yard, large storage shed and ample privacy as the home backs onto a large soccer park. Full double car garage. Central air and heat.