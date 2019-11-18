All apartments in Crowley
532 Wallace Drive
Last updated November 18 2019

532 Wallace Drive

532 Wallace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

532 Wallace Drive, Crowley, TX 76036
Crowley Park South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
6 month or 18 month lease. Renovated in 2018. Beautifully updated home. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, neutral color paint, Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances - gas range, dishwasher and microwave, lots of kitchen cabinets, quartz counters.

French doors in living room open to private patio, perfect for entertaining and back yard barbecue.

New lighting fixtures and windows throughout. Master bathroom and second bathroom with quartz counter tops.
Pecan tree in the back yard, large storage shed and ample privacy as the home backs onto a large soccer park. Full double car garage. Central air and heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 Wallace Drive have any available units?
532 Wallace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 532 Wallace Drive have?
Some of 532 Wallace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 Wallace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
532 Wallace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Wallace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 532 Wallace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 532 Wallace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 532 Wallace Drive offers parking.
Does 532 Wallace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 Wallace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Wallace Drive have a pool?
No, 532 Wallace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 532 Wallace Drive have accessible units?
No, 532 Wallace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Wallace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 Wallace Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 532 Wallace Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 532 Wallace Drive has units with air conditioning.

