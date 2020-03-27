504 Pecan St.

Amenities
Fabulous home with country living feel, boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Features include large floorplan,new interior paint, wood-like flooring, ceiling fans, updated bathrooms, and kitchen with plenty of charm! Enjoy the large, fenced-in backyard with storage building and mature trees! Come by and see this home today - won't last long!!
We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.