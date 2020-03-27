All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 504 Pecan St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
504 Pecan St.
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:45 AM

504 Pecan St.

504 Pecan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

504 Pecan Street, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous home with country living feel, boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Features include large floorplan,new interior paint, wood-like flooring, ceiling fans, updated bathrooms, and kitchen with plenty of charm! Enjoy the large, fenced-in backyard with storage building and mature trees! Come by and see this home today - won't last long!!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Pecan St. have any available units?
504 Pecan St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 504 Pecan St. have?
Some of 504 Pecan St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Pecan St. currently offering any rent specials?
504 Pecan St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Pecan St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Pecan St. is pet friendly.
Does 504 Pecan St. offer parking?
No, 504 Pecan St. does not offer parking.
Does 504 Pecan St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Pecan St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Pecan St. have a pool?
No, 504 Pecan St. does not have a pool.
Does 504 Pecan St. have accessible units?
No, 504 Pecan St. does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Pecan St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Pecan St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Pecan St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Pecan St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary