Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well Maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath- Crowley Park South - This beautifully remodeled home in great area. Features fresh paint and some new flooring. This 3 bed, 2 bath home comes with a spacious backyard that is ideal for entertaining. Very private. Plenty of storage. Open concept living/ kitchen/ dining. Split bedrooms. Easy access to everything. Crowley ISD with prestigious Deer Creek Elementary close by. Must see to appreciate. Country living in city limits.



(RLNE5152207)