Location

481 Brookbank Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Duplex in Crowley ISD. Great location make this a sweet deal. Close to schools, shopping and major highway! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage and built in 2006! Lawn care included! A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 481 Brookbank Drive have any available units?
481 Brookbank Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 481 Brookbank Drive have?
Some of 481 Brookbank Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 481 Brookbank Drive currently offering any rent specials?
481 Brookbank Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 Brookbank Drive pet-friendly?
No, 481 Brookbank Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 481 Brookbank Drive offer parking?
Yes, 481 Brookbank Drive offers parking.
Does 481 Brookbank Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 481 Brookbank Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 Brookbank Drive have a pool?
No, 481 Brookbank Drive does not have a pool.
Does 481 Brookbank Drive have accessible units?
No, 481 Brookbank Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 481 Brookbank Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 481 Brookbank Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 481 Brookbank Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 481 Brookbank Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

