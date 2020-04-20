479 Angler Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now***



Awesome 4 BR 2 BA ranch home, move-in ready for new residents with 2 car garage. You will love the architectural details in this home. The plan is open with a large bright living room that opens into a sunny kitchen with a breakfast room, appliances, and breakfast bar and then opens to a large family room perfect for conversing with the cook. Spacious MSTR with private BA and 3 other BR and BA. Step out to the back and enjoy your private fenced in backyard with patio perfect for outdoor fun. This home is located in Creekside Addition Crowley ISD. With this location and all the features, it will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: CROWLEY HIGH SCHOOL

Elementary school: BESS RACE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.