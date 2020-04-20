All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 479 Angler Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
479 Angler Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 2:12 PM

479 Angler Drive

479 Angler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

479 Angler Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now***

Awesome 4 BR 2 BA ranch home, move-in ready for new residents with 2 car garage. You will love the architectural details in this home. The plan is open with a large bright living room that opens into a sunny kitchen with a breakfast room, appliances, and breakfast bar and then opens to a large family room perfect for conversing with the cook. Spacious MSTR with private BA and 3 other BR and BA. Step out to the back and enjoy your private fenced in backyard with patio perfect for outdoor fun. This home is located in Creekside Addition Crowley ISD. With this location and all the features, it will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: CROWLEY HIGH SCHOOL
Elementary school: BESS RACE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 Angler Drive have any available units?
479 Angler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 479 Angler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
479 Angler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 Angler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 479 Angler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 479 Angler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 479 Angler Drive offers parking.
Does 479 Angler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 479 Angler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 Angler Drive have a pool?
No, 479 Angler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 479 Angler Drive have accessible units?
No, 479 Angler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 479 Angler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 479 Angler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 479 Angler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 479 Angler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary