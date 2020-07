Amenities

garage recently renovated oven

Please excuse our mess while this make-ready is still in progress.



Don't miss out on this must-see home in Quail Creek! It has just been updated with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. With three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a large backyard, it is a great size for a family. Situated in a quiet and family-friendly neighborhood, this home is sure to go fast.