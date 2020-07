Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

End your search here with this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! The open living, kitchen, and dining areas offer plenty of space for entertaining and decorating! All bedrooms include updated carpeting and excessive closet space! The backyard is spacious and features a cozy covered patio. Perfect for morning coffee!