Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Come check out this cozy three bedroom, two bath home in Crowley, TX! Home has a large wood burning fireplace in the living area, and HUGE fenced in backyard for running around. ALL closets are walk-in, washer and dryer connections are located in the hallway and kitchen includes an electric range, with a dishwasher and disposal. Agent or prospect to verify exact schools and square footage. To apply, please contact agent or office directly!