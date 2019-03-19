208 Kennedy Court

Amenities
Living room features ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fan and 3 windows. Windows offer lots of natural light in all the right places! Kitchen features an open bar, oak cabinets, black on black appliances. Appliance package includes a range, dishwasher, vent a hood and a refrigerator. Master bedroom is spacious including a large closet with window to add natural light and a garden tub in the master bath. 2 car garage to park with remote access.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.