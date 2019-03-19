All apartments in Crowley
Crowley, TX
208 Kennedy Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

208 Kennedy Court

208 Kennedy Dr · No Longer Available
Location

208 Kennedy Dr, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Living room features ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fan and 3 windows. Windows offer lots of natural light in all the right places! Kitchen features an open bar, oak cabinets, black on black appliances. Appliance package includes a range, dishwasher, vent a hood and a refrigerator. Master bedroom is spacious including a large closet with window to add natural light and a garden tub in the master bath. 2 car garage to park with remote access.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Kennedy Court have any available units?
208 Kennedy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 208 Kennedy Court have?
Some of 208 Kennedy Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Kennedy Court currently offering any rent specials?
208 Kennedy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Kennedy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Kennedy Court is pet friendly.
Does 208 Kennedy Court offer parking?
Yes, 208 Kennedy Court offers parking.
Does 208 Kennedy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Kennedy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Kennedy Court have a pool?
No, 208 Kennedy Court does not have a pool.
Does 208 Kennedy Court have accessible units?
No, 208 Kennedy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Kennedy Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Kennedy Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Kennedy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Kennedy Court does not have units with air conditioning.

