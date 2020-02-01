All apartments in Crowley
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:51 AM

121 N Heights Dr.

121 North Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

121 North Heights Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
121 N Heights Dr. Available 02/07/20 Crowley: Tasteful renovations, huge covered patio, storage shed and more! - This home has been tastefully updated! Hardwood and ceramic tile in all common areas. Spacious eat in kitchen with stainless appliances. Large backyard with a gorgeous covered patio and extra storage shed.

Near Bess Race Elementary, H.F. Stevens Middle & Crowley High School. Easy access to Chisholm Trail Tollway & I35!

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583 x8

(RLNE2743267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 N Heights Dr. have any available units?
121 N Heights Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 121 N Heights Dr. have?
Some of 121 N Heights Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 N Heights Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
121 N Heights Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 N Heights Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 N Heights Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 121 N Heights Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 121 N Heights Dr. offers parking.
Does 121 N Heights Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 N Heights Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 N Heights Dr. have a pool?
No, 121 N Heights Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 121 N Heights Dr. have accessible units?
No, 121 N Heights Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 121 N Heights Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 N Heights Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 N Heights Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 N Heights Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

