Amenities
121 N Heights Dr. Available 02/07/20 Crowley: Tasteful renovations, huge covered patio, storage shed and more! - This home has been tastefully updated! Hardwood and ceramic tile in all common areas. Spacious eat in kitchen with stainless appliances. Large backyard with a gorgeous covered patio and extra storage shed.
Near Bess Race Elementary, H.F. Stevens Middle & Crowley High School. Easy access to Chisholm Trail Tollway & I35!
Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.
Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583 x8
(RLNE2743267)