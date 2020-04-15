1204 Celeste Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 3-2-2 on large lot in Crowley! Fabulous granite countertops, commercial style vent, custom finishes & more! This lovely home features an open floor plan, Spanish-style tile flooring, a spacious 19x15 family room open to the dining area & a charming kitchen with beautiful granite, breakfast bar & lots of winsome tiled architecture. Large 14x11 master suite has a 6x6 WI closet! Both baths have granite counters -hall bath has an oversized WI shower with a cute Texas flag motif. Nice bedrooms, loads of natural light, huge backyard with tons of room for entertaining in a great area located near schools, parks & Benbrook Lake! Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.