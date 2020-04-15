All apartments in Crowley
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:36 PM

1204 Celeste Street

1204 Celeste Street · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Celeste Street, Crowley, TX 76036

Adorable 3-2-2 on large lot in Crowley! Fabulous granite countertops, commercial style vent, custom finishes & more! This lovely home features an open floor plan, Spanish-style tile flooring, a spacious 19x15 family room open to the dining area & a charming kitchen with beautiful granite, breakfast bar & lots of winsome tiled architecture. Large 14x11 master suite has a 6x6 WI closet! Both baths have granite counters -hall bath has an oversized WI shower with a cute Texas flag motif. Nice bedrooms, loads of natural light, huge backyard with tons of room for entertaining in a great area located near schools, parks & Benbrook Lake! Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Celeste Street have any available units?
1204 Celeste Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 1204 Celeste Street have?
Some of 1204 Celeste Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Celeste Street currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Celeste Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Celeste Street pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Celeste Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 1204 Celeste Street offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Celeste Street offers parking.
Does 1204 Celeste Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Celeste Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Celeste Street have a pool?
No, 1204 Celeste Street does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Celeste Street have accessible units?
No, 1204 Celeste Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Celeste Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Celeste Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 Celeste Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 Celeste Street does not have units with air conditioning.

