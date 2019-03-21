All apartments in Crowley
11932 Briaredge St
Last updated March 21 2019 at 10:17 AM

11932 Briaredge St

11932 Briaredge St · No Longer Available
Location

11932 Briaredge St, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

granite counters
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
Crowley Texas Homes for Rent - 5/3/2 in Crowley. Kitchen, living and dining room are open with a large island in kitchen with granite countertops. Kitchen and baths have contemporary cabinets. Master bedroom is separate from the other bedrooms. There is a large bonus room upstairs with a full bed room and bath. House has vinyl plank and carpet with large entry. House is minutes away from the highway, schools and shopping.

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE4652257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

