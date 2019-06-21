1108 Tacks Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home in quiet neighborhood & close to community pool! This home features 4 large bedrooms 2.5 baths, open floor plan & natural light throughout. Living room is open to the dining room & kitchen. Kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, large pantry, plenty of storage cabinets, black appliances include built-in microwave, dishwasher & gas stove. Master bedroom is locate down stairs with plenty of space for large furniture. Master bathroom features separate shower & tub, double sinks & large walk in closet. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms with great size closets & upgraded ceiling fans throughout. Large deck in the fenced backyard to enjoy while watching the kids play.