All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 1108 Tacks Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
1108 Tacks Lane
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:18 AM

1108 Tacks Lane

1108 Tacks Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1108 Tacks Lane, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in quiet neighborhood & close to community pool! This home features 4 large bedrooms 2.5 baths, open floor plan & natural light throughout. Living room is open to the dining room & kitchen. Kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, large pantry, plenty of storage cabinets, black appliances include built-in microwave, dishwasher & gas stove. Master bedroom is locate down stairs with plenty of space for large furniture. Master bathroom features separate shower & tub, double sinks & large walk in closet. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms with great size closets & upgraded ceiling fans throughout. Large deck in the fenced backyard to enjoy while watching the kids play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Tacks Lane have any available units?
1108 Tacks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 1108 Tacks Lane have?
Some of 1108 Tacks Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Tacks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Tacks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Tacks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Tacks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 1108 Tacks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Tacks Lane offers parking.
Does 1108 Tacks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Tacks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Tacks Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1108 Tacks Lane has a pool.
Does 1108 Tacks Lane have accessible units?
No, 1108 Tacks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Tacks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 Tacks Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Tacks Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Tacks Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary