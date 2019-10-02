All apartments in Crowley
Last updated October 2 2019 at 1:48 PM

1104 Browntop Street

1104 Browntop Street · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Browntop Street, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beauty is located off Hwy 1187 in Lasater Ranch and has a large living area that is open to the kitchen which makes the home nice and bright. The kitchen has an island. It also has a dining area to the side of the kitchen and has ceramic tile in the wet areas. The master bath has a stand up shower. There is a garage opener and yard is fenced. Crowley ISD. No smoking and no pets allowed. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years to qualify.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Browntop Street have any available units?
1104 Browntop Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 1104 Browntop Street currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Browntop Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Browntop Street pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Browntop Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 1104 Browntop Street offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Browntop Street offers parking.
Does 1104 Browntop Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Browntop Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Browntop Street have a pool?
No, 1104 Browntop Street does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Browntop Street have accessible units?
No, 1104 Browntop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Browntop Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Browntop Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Browntop Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Browntop Street does not have units with air conditioning.

