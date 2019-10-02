1104 Browntop Street

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

This beauty is located off Hwy 1187 in Lasater Ranch and has a large living area that is open to the kitchen which makes the home nice and bright. The kitchen has an island. It also has a dining area to the side of the kitchen and has ceramic tile in the wet areas. The master bath has a stand up shower. There is a garage opener and yard is fenced. Crowley ISD. No smoking and no pets allowed. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years to qualify.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.