10333 Fort Crockett Trail

BRAND NEW-Family situation not letting owners move in.Super price for a 4 bedroom.High efficiency home to greatly reduce your util bills! Open concept with large Living opening to Dining & Kitchen, Breakfast Bar Sink Island, Gas Range, walk-in Pantry Separated Master Bedroom with 5 ft Shower & Walk in Closet. Covered back Patio perfect for barbecue & 6 foot fence. Home is Connected to Technology,Full Sprinkler System & Landscaping. Home is in new Southfork Estates in South Ft Worth & Crowley ISD Conv to I35W and Chisholm Trail Tollway near by to Chisholm Trail Community Center, Chisholm Trail Park, Nature Trails, Skate Park,Playground, Soccer Fields & more! Owner will work with most applications and situations.