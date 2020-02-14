All apartments in Crowley
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

10333 Fort Crockett Trail

10333 Fort Crockett Trl · No Longer Available
Location

10333 Fort Crockett Trl, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
bbq/grill
new construction
BRAND NEW-Family situation not letting owners move in.Super price for a 4 bedroom.High efficiency home to greatly reduce your util bills! Open concept with large Living opening to Dining & Kitchen, Breakfast Bar Sink Island, Gas Range, walk-in Pantry Separated Master Bedroom with 5 ft Shower & Walk in Closet. Covered back Patio perfect for barbecue & 6 foot fence. Home is Connected to Technology,Full Sprinkler System & Landscaping. Home is in new Southfork Estates in South Ft Worth & Crowley ISD Conv to I35W and Chisholm Trail Tollway near by to Chisholm Trail Community Center, Chisholm Trail Park, Nature Trails, Skate Park,Playground, Soccer Fields & more! Owner will work with most applications and situations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10333 Fort Crockett Trail have any available units?
10333 Fort Crockett Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 10333 Fort Crockett Trail have?
Some of 10333 Fort Crockett Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10333 Fort Crockett Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10333 Fort Crockett Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10333 Fort Crockett Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10333 Fort Crockett Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 10333 Fort Crockett Trail offer parking?
No, 10333 Fort Crockett Trail does not offer parking.
Does 10333 Fort Crockett Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10333 Fort Crockett Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10333 Fort Crockett Trail have a pool?
No, 10333 Fort Crockett Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10333 Fort Crockett Trail have accessible units?
No, 10333 Fort Crockett Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10333 Fort Crockett Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10333 Fort Crockett Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 10333 Fort Crockett Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 10333 Fort Crockett Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

