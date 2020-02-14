All apartments in Cross Roads
Cross Roads, TX
2004 Historic District
2004 Historic District

2004 Historic District · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Historic District, Cross Roads, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
media room
HALF OFF ONE MONTHS RENT. Enjoy a secluded Outdoor Oasis with a spectacular view of a pond & waterfall lit at night. This Immaculate home features 5bdrms & includes a game room, large wired media room with private FULL bath & balcony perfect for entertaining!Another 2nd floor balcony plus a 12x24 stamped concrete patio with a beautifully finished wood pergola to enjoy the outdoors. Private room with FULL bath on first floor for guests! Check out the AMAZING community! Pets limited to (1)or(2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application.NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Historic District have any available units?
2004 Historic District doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cross Roads, TX.
What amenities does 2004 Historic District have?
Some of 2004 Historic District's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Historic District currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Historic District is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Historic District pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 Historic District is pet friendly.
Does 2004 Historic District offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Historic District offers parking.
Does 2004 Historic District have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Historic District does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Historic District have a pool?
No, 2004 Historic District does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Historic District have accessible units?
No, 2004 Historic District does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Historic District have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Historic District has units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 Historic District have units with air conditioning?
No, 2004 Historic District does not have units with air conditioning.

