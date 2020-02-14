2004 Historic District

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage media room

HALF OFF ONE MONTHS RENT. Enjoy a secluded Outdoor Oasis with a spectacular view of a pond & waterfall lit at night. This Immaculate home features 5bdrms & includes a game room, large wired media room with private FULL bath & balcony perfect for entertaining!Another 2nd floor balcony plus a 12x24 stamped concrete patio with a beautifully finished wood pergola to enjoy the outdoors. Private room with FULL bath on first floor for guests! Check out the AMAZING community! Pets limited to (1)or(2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application.NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.